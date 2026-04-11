Commander of 11th Corps, Sirchenko, was removed from his post. Media writes that due to loss of Siversk

Serhii Sirchenko, commander of the 11th Army Corps, has been relieved of his command.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this in a post published on the corps' official Facebook page.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What does Sirchenko say?

"There are words that are hard to say out loud. These are some of them. Nearly 500 days in office. Not in the rear. Not on paper. On the front lines—together. Together with you. On one of the fiercest stretches of the front line in this war. I wasn’t a perfect commander. There are no perfect ones in war. Sometimes I pushed too hard. I made mistakes. I stayed silent when I should have spoken up. But one thing I know for sure. I never stood behind you," the soldier writes.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: seven wounded and widespread destruction. PHOTOS

Reasons for dismissal

According to "Ukrainska Pravda," military sources in the 11th Corps' area of responsibility cite the loss of Siversk as one of the reasons for the withdrawal.

What happened before?