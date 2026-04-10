Day in Donetsk region: seven wounded and widespread destruction. PHOTOS

On 9 April, the police recorded 1,488 Russian strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region. Twelve settlements came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, three high-rise buildings, one private house, five administrative buildings, a warehouse, and a power line were damaged.

Two people were injured when an FPV drone struck in Bilenke, and a civilian car was damaged.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Cherkasy. A private house was damaged in Novopavlivka, Novodonetsk district.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy shelled Sloviansk overnight: three women injured. PHOTOS

The Russians carried out four strikes on Druzhkivka, mainly using FPV drones – four civilians were injured. One block of flats, two private houses, and a post office were damaged.

One person was injured in Osykove.

Bakhmut district

Private homes were damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 wounded and over 1,500 strikes. PHOTO

Consequences of enemy attacks

























