Day in Donetsk region: 6 wounded and over 1,500 strikes. PHOTO

1,528 Russian strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. Six people were injured as a result of the attacks in various towns and villages across the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, the Russians struck with four FPV drones – injuring a civilian and damaging two civilian vehicles.

One person was injured in Mykolaivka, and an apartment block was damaged.

Three people were injured in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, and a moped was damaged.

In Bilenke, a civilian was injured and three private homes were damaged as a result of UAV strikes.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and two wounded, two districts attacked. PHOTOS

Three enemy drones attacked Kramatorsk – an apartment block, a boiler house and two civilian cars were damaged. In Malotaranivka and Shabelkivka, one shop was damaged in each location.

In Druzhkivka, an FPV drone damaged an apartment block.

Pokrovsk District

Russian forces dropped a "KAB-250" bomb on Dobropillia – an apartment block was destroyed.

Read also on Censor.NET: A day in Donetsk Oblast: two districts under Russian attack, one person killed in Lyman, many buildings damaged. Photo report

Consequences of enemy attacks





