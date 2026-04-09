Day in Donetsk region: 6 wounded and over 1,500 strikes. PHOTO
1,528 Russian strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. Six people were injured as a result of the attacks in various towns and villages across the region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
Kramatorsk district
In Sloviansk, the Russians struck with four FPV drones – injuring a civilian and damaging two civilian vehicles.
One person was injured in Mykolaivka, and an apartment block was damaged.
Three people were injured in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, and a moped was damaged.
In Bilenke, a civilian was injured and three private homes were damaged as a result of UAV strikes.
Three enemy drones attacked Kramatorsk – an apartment block, a boiler house and two civilian cars were damaged. In Malotaranivka and Shabelkivka, one shop was damaged in each location.
In Druzhkivka, an FPV drone damaged an apartment block.
Pokrovsk District
Russian forces dropped a "KAB-250" bomb on Dobropillia – an apartment block was destroyed.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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