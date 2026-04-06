Day in Donetsk Oblast: two districts under Russian attack, one person killed in Lyman, many houses damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, on 5 April 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
It is reported that one person was killed in Lyman. In Mykolaivka, 12 private houses, 4 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged; in Malynivka, 15 houses were damaged, and another 1 in Raihorodok. In Sloviansk, 13 private homes and 2 shops were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a car was damaged. In Novoiverka, Novodonetsk community, private homes were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Riznykivka, Siverska community, private homes were damaged.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 9 times over the past 24 hours.
Consequences
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