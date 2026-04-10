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News Photo Shelling of Sloviansk
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Enemy shelled Sloviansk overnight: three women injured. PHOTO

During the night of 10 April, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk with a "Geran-2" UAV; strikes were recorded in the residential area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city’s military administration, Vadym Lyakh.

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"As a result of the strike, two private houses were destroyed and around twenty more were damaged. Three women were injured. They have been provided with the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

Read more: Tor air defense system, oil pumping station and several Russian logistics sites hit – General Staff

Consequences of the attack

The enemy has once again attacked Slovi'янськ
The enemy has once again attacked Slovi'янськ

Author: 

Donetsk region (5985) Kramatorskyy district (1056) Slov’yansk (445)
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