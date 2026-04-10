Enemy shelled Sloviansk overnight: three women injured. PHOTO
During the night of 10 April, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk with a "Geran-2" UAV; strikes were recorded in the residential area.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city’s military administration, Vadym Lyakh.
"As a result of the strike, two private houses were destroyed and around twenty more were damaged. Three women were injured. They have been provided with the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.
Consequences of the attack
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