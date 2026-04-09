Tor air defense system, oil pumping station and several Russian logistics sites hit – General Staff
As part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic potential, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Krymskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of April 9.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET says.
Strike on the oil pumping station
As noted, a hit on the target was confirmed, followed by a fire at the facility.
The extent of the damage is being clarified.
Temporarily occupied Donetsk region
In addition, Ukrainian troops delivered fire strikes on materiel depots near Mykilske, a UAV depot near Orlynske, and a Tor-M1 air defense system near the Kalchynivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Temporarily occupied Luhansk region
A materiel depot in Perevalsk and an ammunition depot near Trudove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region were also hit.
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