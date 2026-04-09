Tor air defense system, oil pumping station and several Russian logistics sites hit – General Staff

As part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic potential, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Krymskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of April 9.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Strike on the oil pumping station

As noted, a hit on the target was confirmed, followed by a fire at the facility.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff

Temporarily occupied Donetsk region

In addition, Ukrainian troops delivered fire strikes on materiel depots near Mykilske, a UAV depot near Orlynske, and a Tor-M1 air defense system near the Kalchynivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Effectiveness at distance of 57 km: Armed Forces of Ukraine drones destroy enemy equipment deep behind enemy lines. VIDEO

Temporarily occupied Luhansk region

A materiel depot in Perevalsk and an ammunition depot near Trudove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region were also hit.

Read more: Oil depots and ruscist "Bastion" missile system positioning area hit in TOT – General Staff