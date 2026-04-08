Oil depots and ruscist "Bastion" missile system positioning area hit in TOT – General Staff
The Defense Forces of Ukraine launched strikes against oil depots, logistics facilities, and a positioning area of the "Bastion" coastal missile system.
This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU, according to Censor.NET.
Oil depots
Specifically, on the night of April 8, oil depots were hit in Feodosia, where a fire broke out, and in Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The Russian Federation uses these facilities to accumulate and store fuel and lubricants to supply its troops.
Warehouses
Logistics warehouses of the ruscists in the areas of Svitle (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), Sukhodilsk (TOT of Luhansk region), and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region were also attacked.
An AFU strike also hit a field artillery warehouse near Yalta in the TOT of Donetsk region, a UAV warehouse near Stepne in the same region, and an ammunition depot in the area of Uralo-Kavkaz in the TOT of Luhansk region.
"Bastion" coastal missile system
"Among other targets, our warriors struck a signals intelligence station near Novoozerne and a positioning area of the 'Bastion' coastal missile system near Sofiivka in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," the report says.
The losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified.
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