Oil depots and ruscist "Bastion" missile system positioning area hit in TOT – General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine launched strikes against oil depots, logistics facilities, and a positioning area of the "Bastion" coastal missile system.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Oil depots

Specifically, on the night of April 8, oil depots were hit in Feodosia, where a fire broke out, and in Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The Russian Federation uses these facilities to accumulate and store fuel and lubricants to supply its troops.

See more: Last Russian railway ferry in occupied Kerch has been neutralised, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

Warehouses

Logistics warehouses of the ruscists in the areas of Svitle (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), Sukhodilsk (TOT of Luhansk region), and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region were also attacked.

An AFU strike also hit a field artillery warehouse near Yalta in the TOT of Donetsk region, a UAV warehouse near Stepne in the same region, and an ammunition depot in the area of Uralo-Kavkaz in the TOT of Luhansk region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war – approximately 1,306,500 personnel (+1,030 in the last 24 hours), 11,846 tanks, 39,625 artillery systems, 24,368 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"Bastion" coastal missile system

"Among other targets, our warriors struck a signals intelligence station near Novoozerne and a positioning area of the 'Bastion' coastal missile system near Sofiivka in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," the report says.

The losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff