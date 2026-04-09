Effectiveness at distance of 57 km: Armed Forces of Ukraine drones destroy enemy equipment deep behind enemy lines. VIDEO
A video filmed by the Russian occupiers themselves has appeared online, clearly demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone units operating deep behind enemy lines. This is reported by Censor.NET.
The released footage captures the aftermath of a series of successful strikes by Ukrainian drones on the invaders’ military targets, 57 kilometres from the front line.
"These images from the enemy show Ukrainian drones striking enemy military targets deep behind enemy lines, 57 km from the front line. Literally every hundred metres, there is burning or burnt-out equipment. 'Demilitarisation' is proceeding according to plan," the author of the post notes in a comment.
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