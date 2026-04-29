ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11680 visitors online
News losses of Ukraine
6 427 8

Alina Hruzina, 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier, was killed while on combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Soldier Alina Hruzina was killed

On April 22, 2026, 19-year-old soldier Alina Hruzina was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by user Vira Tymoshenko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the fallen soldier?

The life of this Ukrainian defender was cut short by an enemy drone strike on her vehicle. She died from injuries that were incompatible with life.

The soldier was born in the village of Vilshana in the Sumy region.

"She bravely fulfilled her military duty, defending the freedom and independence of our country. But, unfortunately, Alina is returning home ‘on a shield.’ The entire community bows its head in deep mourning," the "Vilshana Culture" Facebook page reported.

See more: Defending Ukraine, Plast member Volodymyr Reznichenko, soldier of 5th Separate Brigade, was killed at front

Аліна Грузіна

Author: 

Donetsk region (5681) servicemen (1433) losses (2241)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 