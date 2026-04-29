Alina Hruzina, 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier, was killed while on combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

On April 22, 2026, 19-year-old soldier Alina Hruzina was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by user Vira Tymoshenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the fallen soldier?

The life of this Ukrainian defender was cut short by an enemy drone strike on her vehicle. She died from injuries that were incompatible with life.

The soldier was born in the village of Vilshana in the Sumy region.

"She bravely fulfilled her military duty, defending the freedom and independence of our country. But, unfortunately, Alina is returning home ‘on a shield.’ The entire community bows its head in deep mourning," the "Vilshana Culture" Facebook page reported.

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