SBI has notified former Infrastructure Minister Omelian of suspicion of evading military service. PHOTOS

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have notified former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian that he is under suspicion of failing to perform his duties whilst serving in a military unit and of misleading the command.

This was reported by the SBI press centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

SBI officials have notified the former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure of the charges against him. Following his mobilisation, he served as an officer in the planning group of the headquarters of one of the military units and failed to perform his duties for an extended period.

See more: Large-scale desertion scheme exposed in four Ukrainian regions: organizers charged up to $15,000 – SBI. PHOTO

What were Omelian’s duties?

The official was responsible for gathering and analysing information on the combat situation,

monitoring the execution of command orders and

prepare proposals for the planning of combat operations.

However, instead of this, he systematically misled the command, claiming that he was carrying out other tasks related to logistics and the support of the military unit’s operations.

Read more: NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

Failed to perform any duties for a long time

During several periods in 2022–2023, the man spent his working hours as he saw fit and did not perform any duties related to military service at the unit stationed in the Cherkasy region.

Read more: 3,000 fictitious "postgraduate students" received deferrals: management of Zaporizhzhia university will be tried for scheme worth over 50 million hryvnias, - Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

Imprisonment for up to 10 years

The serviceman has already been notified of the charges under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service duties by a serviceman through deception, committed under martial law.



The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.







See more: SSU, State Bureau of Investigation and National Police have uncovered 8 schemes to evade mobilisation. PHOTOS