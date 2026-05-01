SSU, State Bureau of Investigation and National Police have uncovered 8 schemes to evade mobilisation. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police have uncovered eight new schemes to evade conscription and detained the organisers of these schemes in a number of regions. According to the investigation, for sums of up to 25,000 US dollars, the traffickers offered conscripts illegal ways to avoid conscription — ranging from forged documents to illegal border crossings.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the SSU press centre.

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Fictitious treatment and ‘disability’

In the Kyiv and Rivne regions, two organisers were exposed who were arranging for draft dodgers to undergo "inpatient treatment" with the subsequent issuance of certificates of serious illness and disability (groups 2–3).

To carry out the scheme, the organisers enlisted the help of an acquaintance acting as an intermediary and seven doctors of various specialities from the western region of Ukraine.

In the Lviv region, the head of the medical service of a military unit was exposed for forging the conclusions of the military medical commission regarding unfitness for service due to "serious diagnoses".

According to the case file, nine other draft dodgers who had used the official’s "services" were also charged alongside her.

"Transfer" across the border and underground routes

In the Boryspil district, an employee of a commercial bank was detained for organising the illegal smuggling of men across the border. He:

disguised the trips as business trips;

drove clients to the western border;

provided instructions on crossing via forest paths.

Lawyers, bookings and fictitious deregistration

In the Poltava region, a local lawyer has been charged with using her personal connections to unjustifiably "discharge" draft dodgers from military registration on health grounds.

Also in the region, a local resident was detained who offered conscripts employment at a critical infrastructure enterprise with subsequent "reservation".

Read also on "Censor.NET": A pseudo-general who demanded $15,000 to "resolve" issues with the Military Medical Commission has been detained. Photo report

Illegal "routes" and border corruption

In Zaporizhzhia, a contract soldier and his accomplice were exposed for using official transport to smuggle draft dodgers past checkpoints.

In the Zakarpattia region, two border guards were detained who, according to the investigation, were accepting bribes to allow vehicles carrying conscripts to pass.

Escape scheme via the Belarusian route

In the Kharkiv region, a former head of a local rehabilitation centre for drug addicts was exposed for offering potential conscripts the chance to flee to the EU via the border with Belarus.

Criminal proceedings and charges

The suspects have now been notified of the charges against them under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons acting in concert);

Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

Part 3 of Article 358 (forgery of an official document issued by an institution which confers rights and exempts from obligations, with the aim of its use by another person, committed by a group of persons acting in collusion);

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 (aiding and abetting a public official in obtaining an unlawful benefit);

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence);

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 408 (completed attempt to aid and abet desertion under martial law);

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 409 (aiding and abetting a military serviceman in evading military service duties by means of deception, committed by a group of persons acting in concert under martial law).

The perpetrators face up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read also on Censor.NET: $15,000 for a medical board decision: in Kryvyi Rih, the director and a volunteer of a charity fund have been notified of suspicion. PHOTO report













