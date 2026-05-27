Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: two districts under enemy attack, six wounded. PHOTO
The enemy has attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times using drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Six people have been injured
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Strikes on the Nikopol district
According to the Regional Military Administration, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets were attacked in the Nikopol district. A fire broke out. Cars were damaged. Three people were injured. A 58-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. A 17-year-old boy and a 62-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.
Strikes on the Synelnykivskyi district
It is also noted that in the Synelnykivskyi district, the communities of Pokrovska and Vasylkivska were targeted. A private house and a summer kitchen were damaged. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. A 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were treated at the scene.
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