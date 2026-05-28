Day in Donetsk Oblast: Kramatorsk district under attack by the Russian Federation; one person killed and three wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
A high-rise building was damaged in Mykolaivka, and two people were injured in Piskunivka. A sports complex and high-rise buildings were damaged in Sloviansk. An administrative building was damaged in Shnurky, Cherkasy community, and transport infrastructure was damaged in Pryvillia. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one injured, and three private homes were damaged.
In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 20 times.
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