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Enemy launched massive attack on Shostka. Petrol station was hit in Sumy. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 30 May, the Russians launched a massive attack on Shostka in the Sumy region. Residential and non-residential buildings, administrative buildings and vehicles were damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
There was a threat of further strikes
As noted, rescue workers were extinguishing fires and surveying the damaged areas simultaneously at several locations.
Work was temporarily suspended due to the threat of further strikes.
Attack on a petrol station in Sumy
According to the Regional Military Administration, an enemy UAV struck one of the petrol stations in Sumy in the morning, causing a fire.
All sources of the fire have been extinguished.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
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