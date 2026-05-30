Enemy launched massive attack on Shostka. Petrol station was hit in Sumy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 30 May, the Russians launched a massive attack on Shostka in the Sumy region. Residential and non-residential buildings, administrative buildings and vehicles were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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There was a threat of further strikes

As noted, rescue workers were extinguishing fires and surveying the damaged areas simultaneously at several locations.

Work was temporarily suspended due to the threat of further strikes.

See more: Russia destroyed railway station building in Shostka with several dozen drones. PHOTO

Attack on a petrol station in Sumy

According to the Regional Military Administration, an enemy UAV struck one of the petrol stations in Sumy in the morning, causing a fire.



All sources of the fire have been extinguished.



According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.







