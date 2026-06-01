Over past 24 hours, Russians have shelled the Donetsk region 23 times: one person has been killed and nine wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched attacks on two districts inthe Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

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Kramatorsk district

In Mayaky, Svyatogorsk community, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Mykolaivka, one person was injured, and an administrative building, a high-rise block and 16 private houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, three people were injured, and a private house, a car and infrastructure were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one wounded, and a high-rise building was damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, three people were wounded.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siverska community, private homes were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 23 times. 333 people, including 29 children, have been evacuated from the front line.





See also: A Nova Poshta branch in Sloviansk was damaged by a drone strike. Photo report