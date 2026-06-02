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News Photo Russian attack on Poltava region Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Combined strike on Poltava region: two people injured, civilian facilities damaged. PHOTO

Two people were injured in the Lubny district following a Russian missile and drone attack. A business, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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It is noted that the enemy attacked the region with ‘Geran-2’ drones and missiles, the type of which is yet to be determined. 

As a result of the strikes and falling rocket debris, the production facilities of a private company, three residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

See more: Aftermath of attack on Poltava Oblast: house destroyed, woman rescued from under rubble. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Strike on Poltava region on 2 June
Strike on Poltava region on 2 June
Strike on Poltava region on 2 June

Author: 

drone (2700) Poltava region (342) Lubenskyy district (10)
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