Combined strike on Poltava region: two people injured, civilian facilities damaged. PHOTO
Two people were injured in the Lubny district following a Russian missile and drone attack. A business, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
It is noted that the enemy attacked the region with ‘Geran-2’ drones and missiles, the type of which is yet to be determined.
As a result of the strikes and falling rocket debris, the production facilities of a private company, three residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
Consequences of the attack
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