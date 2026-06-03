Large-scale production of forged documents in Kyiv region dismantled: 15 suspects and 31 searches. PHOTOS
A large-scale operation producing forged documents has been dismantled in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"Passports, diplomas, driving licences, certificates or notarised documents. For those involved in this scheme, these were not a list of official documents, but merchandise," he noted.
An extensive network was operating
As noted, an extensive network for the production and sale of forged documents with holographic security features was operating in the Kyiv region. It comprised at least 15 people.
How did the scheme work?
According to Kravchenko, the scheme operated like a real business. Some sought out clients, others produced the forgeries, and others were responsible for delivery and payments. Orders were taken in person, through intermediaries and remotely. The finished documents were sent by post or handed over in person.
"The problem is far broader than a forged piece of paper or a plastic card. Such documents open the door to other crimes: illegal border crossings, fraud, the legalisation of other people’s personal data, evasion of responsibility and manipulation of state registers," the statement reads.
Searches and suspicions
- During 31 searches in the Kyiv and Chernivtsi regions, forged documents, holographic elements, official seals, computer equipment and other evidence of unlawful activity were seized.
- Six participants in the scheme have currently been detained.
- Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, 15 individuals have already been notified of the charges against them.
- The investigation is ongoing and is identifying all those involved and the distribution channels for the forged documents.
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