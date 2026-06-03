Russians shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region – one person killed and another injured. PHOTOS

On 2 June, the police recorded 1,277 enemy attacks along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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Details

The towns of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the settlements of Malotaranivka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Shabelkivka, and the villages of Iverske and Kindrativka came under fire.

Eighteen civilian facilities were damaged, including six residential buildings.

In Druzhkivka, a civilian was killed, and a private house was damaged as a result of FPV drone strikes.

A civilian was wounded in Dobropillia.

The Russians launched six strikes on Kramatorsk, damaging a municipal utility, a farm building and six civilian vehicles. In Shabelkivka, an apartment block was damaged by an attack from a ‘Molniya-2’ UAV.

In Mykolaivka, two apartment blocks and a car were damaged; in Iverske, two private homes were damaged.













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