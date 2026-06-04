One person was killed as result of attacks in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, 22 communities in the Sumy region have come under Russian shelling. In the Mykolaiv district, a 64-year-old man was killed in a drone strike, and another local resident, aged 84, was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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Eight people were injured

In the Sumy district, two 42-year-old women were injured in an attack by an enemy drone. In the Yampil district, three people were injured — two men aged 64 and 65, and a 60-year-old woman. Another 36-year-old man was injured in the Znob-Novhorod district. A 49-year-old woman who was injured during the shelling of the Seredyna-Buda district on 2 June also sought medical attention.

Homes and civilian infrastructure damaged.

As a result of Russian attacks in the region, private homes, farm buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling and gathering evidence of yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

See more: Russia attacked Sumy region: three injured in Yampil community. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks







