Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones and aerial bombs: warehouses and equipment destroyed. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the communities of Semenivka, Koriukivka, Horodnia and others in the Chernihiv region have come under enemy attack. Enterprises, transport and energy infrastructure have been damaged; the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy struck Semenivka with attack drones and KABs, and used MLRS. A warehouse building was destroyed. There was a fire at a sawmill.



In a village in the Ponornytska community, ‘Geran’ missiles struck a farm. Premises where grain and agricultural machinery were stored caught fire.



In the Koriukivka district community, a transport infrastructure facility was hit. An administrative building was also damaged.



In a village in the Horodnia community, a "Geran" struck a private enterprise. A milk tanker, a tractor and equipment were damaged.



In a village in the Dobrianska community, three UAV strikes hit a business. A lorry carrying timber and a petrol tanker were damaged. There were strikes on an administrative building and a workshop.



Residential buildings were damaged in the Ichnia community as a result of "Geran" attacks.



There were also strikes on energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours.

Read more: Russia attacked Chernihiv region: 15-year-old boy was wounded, and houses, secondary school and warehouses caught fire. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack









