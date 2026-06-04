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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv
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Russian forces have attacked two districts of Kharkiv. Residential building has been hit in roof. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones this morning.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of the city are under attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that fires have broken out. State Emergency Service units and emergency medical teams are on the scene.

It was later reported that an enemy UAV struck the roof of an apartment building in the Slobidskyi district.

Наслідки удару по Харкову 4 червня

A fire broke out at the site of the impact. Emergency response teams have already brought the fire under control.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.

See more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones and aerial bombs: warehouses and equipment destroyed. PHOTOS

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