Russian forces have attacked two districts of Kharkiv. Residential building has been hit in roof. PHOTO
Russian invaders attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones this morning.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of the city are under attack.
Preliminary reports indicate that fires have broken out. State Emergency Service units and emergency medical teams are on the scene.
It was later reported that an enemy UAV struck the roof of an apartment building in the Slobidskyi district.
A fire broke out at the site of the impact. Emergency response teams have already brought the fire under control.
Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.
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