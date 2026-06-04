Day in Donetsk region: 5 people killed and 10 wounded in shelling by occupiers. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes in the Donetsk region. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged in several towns across the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin.

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Pokrovsk District

One person wasinjured in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, two high-rise buildings, three administrative buildings and utility structures were damaged; in Raigorodok, an administrative building and a warehouse were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was injured, and two private houses, a warehouse and a car were damaged. In Kramatorsk, three people were killed and four injured; eight high-rise buildings and two cars were damaged. In Kuritsyne, Novodonetsk community, an administrative building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and three wounded; four high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was wounded.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siverska community, private homes were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times. 517 people, including 71 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

















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