Guarded Russian military convoys carrying weapons: SSU and SBI detained traitor in Kherson. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigations, has detained another enemy collaborator who actively cooperated with the Russian occupiers during the capture of Kherson.

He turned out to be a former member of the paramilitary security unit of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia, reports Censor.NET.

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Guarding enemy weapons and attempts to hide

The investigation established that during the occupation of the city, the suspect voluntarily joined the invaders. His main task was to guard Russian military convoys. These trains transported heavy weapons, ammunition, and supplies to the front line to support the Russian Federation’s occupation forces.

When the Ukrainian Defence Forces liberated Kherson, the Russian troops left their collaborator behind in the city as they retreated to the left bank. In an attempt to evade inevitable justice, the man went into hiding:

he regularly changed addresses, renting various properties in southern Ukraine;

he only went out when absolutely necessary;

he completely restricted his social circle and had no contact with anyone for most of the time.

Despite all his efforts to conceal his whereabouts, in late May 2026, SSU officers tracked down and detained the traitor.

It is worth noting that law enforcement agencies worked on this case systematically — as early as 2025, the suspect was notified in absentia of the charge against him: high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with full confiscation of propertyfor the crime committed .

Read more: Officials exposed for embezzling UAH 11 million in generator purchases for Armed Forces of Ukraine – SSU