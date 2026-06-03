Officials exposed for embezzling UAH 11 million in generator purchases for Armed Forces of Ukraine – SSU

Officials who ran a scheme to embezzle UAH 11 million in defense funds in Chernihiv region have been exposed.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

In 2022, they embezzled UAH 11 million during purchases of generators for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

"The scheme involved the commander of a military unit and his deputy, as well as two directors of contractor companies.

Investigators established that the command of a restricted-access facility signed contracts with affiliated companies to purchase generators at artificially inflated prices, while the ‘difference’ was divided among those involved.

The case concerns wholesale batches of generator units worth more than UAH 400 million in total, which were intended to provide autonomous power supply for Ukrainian troops on the front line," the statement said.

See more: UAH 2.7 million in losses during construction of defence facility in Zhytomyr region: embezzlement scheme uncovered and contractor detained. PHOTO

An expert examination confirmed that the suspects had embezzled budget funds.

It is known that the generators turned out to be unfit for their intended use: oil was required to start them, but it had not been purchased under the concluded contracts.

See more: Scheme to embezzle 20 million hryvnias in livestock subsidies has been uncovered in Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two military officials and their accomplices, who are entrepreneurs, have now been served with notices of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group).

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice.

See more: Billions for veterans’ facilities: investigation reveals issues with tenders and links to Reznichenko and Holyk, – media