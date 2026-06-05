Day in Zaporizhzhia: Russia launched over 1,000 strikes in 24 hours. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 4 June, Russian invaders carried out 1,034 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. On the morning of 5 June, the enemy struck a private residence in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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Russian invaders continue to strike Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of enemy attacks on 4 May, one person was killed and 19 others were wounded.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked a private residence in Zaporizhzhia. The residential building was engulfed in flames. A car is also on fire.

Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have carried out over a thousand strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian forces carried out 30 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Barvinivka, Tavriiske, Yasna Polyana, Lisne, Lyubytske, Orikhiv, Omelnyk, Babashy, Shyroke, Panyutine, Novoselivka, Vasynivka, Svoboda, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Mykilskyi, Soniachne, Chervonyi Yar and Verkhnia Tersa.

air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Barvinivka, Tavriiske, Yasna Polyana, Lisne, Lyubytske, Orikhiv, Omelnyk, Babashy, Shyroke, Panyutine, Novoselivka, Vasynivka, Svoboda, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Mykilskyi, Soniachne, Chervonyi Yar and Verkhnia Tersa. 747 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Balabine, Malokaterynivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoyakovlivka, Richne, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, and Verkhnia Tersa.

UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Balabine, Malokaterynivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoyakovlivka, Richne, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, and Verkhnia Tersa. Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Zaliznychne, Charivne and Tsvitkove.

MLRS attacks were recorded on Zaliznychne, Charivne and Tsvitkove. 252 artillery strikes hit Rychne, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersia, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Novozaporizhzhia, and Rybne.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians attacked Konotop with drones: five people wounded, including three children

Consequences of the Russian attacks













