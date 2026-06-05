Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: house was destroyed and fire broke out. PHOTO

On the night of 5 June, Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"In the Odesa district, a private residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out as a result of a UAV strike.



Damage to a critical infrastructure facility was also recorded. The strike caused a fire in an empty warehouse building and equipment," the statement said.

There were no casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing.

Read more: Odesa region suffered nighttime drone attack: critical infrastructure facility was damaged







