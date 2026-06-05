Bus carrying schoolchildren overturned in Kharkiv region: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Children and teachers were injured in a road accident in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"On the morning of 5 June, a road traffic accident involving a Volkswagen LT occurred on the R-58 'Merefa – Zlatopil – Lozova' motorway.



The driver lost control of the vehicle, veered onto the hard shoulder, after which the car overturned into a ditch," the statement said.

There were 14 children in the vehicle – pupils in Years 5 and 9 from one of the secondary schools – as well as two teachers accompanying the group on an excursion.

Three children and two adults were injured in the accident.

Those injured, with injuries of varying severity, have been admitted to hospital.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO





