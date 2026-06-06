Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: two factory workers killed (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 6 June, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. The city’s critical and industrial infrastructure came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, the enemy attack caused damage to infrastructure facilities, and two employees of one of the enterprises were killed.

"The bodies of two men who had not been in contact since the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia have been found," Fedorov said.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. Information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible damage is being clarified.

Another enemy drone caused a fire in a car park near a block of flats in one of the city’s districts.

"The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is rising. Five people have already sought medical assistance," Fedorov noted.

Consequences of the attack













Shelling over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 946 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Five people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russian forces carried out 30 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Lyubytske, Samiilivka, Zirnytsia, Zelenyi, Lisnyi, Danylivka, Yurkivka, Zapasne, Orikhiv, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Babashakh, Novoselivka, Svoboda, Kopani, Mykilskyi, Chervonyi Yar, Dolynka, Yehorivka, Preobrazhenka, and Verkhnia Tersia.

air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Lyubytske, Samiilivka, Zirnytsia, Zelenyi, Lisnyi, Danylivka, Yurkivka, Zapasne, Orikhiv, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Babashakh, Novoselivka, Svoboda, Kopani, Mykilskyi, Chervonyi Yar, Dolynka, Yehorivka, Preobrazhenka, and Verkhnia Tersia. 657 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka, Novotroitske, Richne, Yasna Polyana, Novorozivka, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaypilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Vozdvizhivka, Dobropillia, Rybne, Novozaporizhzhia, Novopole, Preobrazhenka.

UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka, Novotroitske, Richne, Yasna Polyana, Novorozivka, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaypilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Vozdvizhivka, Dobropillia, Rybne, Novozaporizhzhia, Novopole, Preobrazhenka. Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Huliaipilske.

MLRS attacks were recorded on Huliaipilske. 254 artillery strikes hit Rychne, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersia, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Novozaporizhzhia, and Rybne.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: Russia launched over 1,000 strikes in 24 hours. PHOTOS