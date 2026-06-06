On Journalists’ Day, Zelenskyy thanked media professionals for reporting truth about war and documenting Russia’s crimes. PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has congratulated Ukrainian and foreign journalists on their professional holiday – Journalists’ Day.

He posted his message on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Documenting Russian crimes

"Everything that Ukrainian journalists document is our truth about this war and evidence of Russian crimes. It is important that this work is of high quality and contributes to holding Russia accountable for all its crimes and attacks on life. I thank the journalists and all media workers who are working for the sake of Ukraine and showing the world what our people are having to endure and how we are fighting for our independence," the message reads.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin should deal with Ukraine war settlement themselves, Trump says

The role of foreign media

"Today we also thank all the concerned foreign media professionals who are on the right side of history and do not allow the world to forget or remain silent about what is happening in Ukraine. It is precisely this active support that helps us secure assistance at the political level. And we must all preserve the memory and honour the contribution to our struggle of those journalists who have lost their lives because of this war. Happy Journalists’ Day!", the Head of State concluded.



















