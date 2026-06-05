Zelenskyy and Putin should deal with Ukraine war settlement themselves, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said he would not object if the leaders of Ukraine and Russia reached peace in the war on their own, without Washington’s involvement. He claimed he had brought the parties to these talks himself.

He said this to journalists aboard Air Force One, Censor.NET reports.

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On a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

The US leader expressed confidence that the compromises prepared by his administration would force the parties to sit down at the negotiating table in the near future.

"Let them deal. I am the one who got them to this position and I think that's going to get worked out. I think we're getting close to where Russia Ukraine should have," Trump said.

According to Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior US officials are ready to join the track for settling the war.

Read more: It would be wonderful if Zelenskyy and Putin met. They must do so, - Trump

Aid manipulation and criticism of Biden

At the same time, Trump again shifted the focus to the financial side of the issue, recalling that Washington is no longer incurring losses for free because of its support for Kyiv.

"You know, we are not spending money. They are actually buying equipment from us at full price. Biden gave them everything, just gave them hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons and everything else," the current US leader complained, once again criticizing his predecessor in the White House.

He repeated that this war "should never have happened", but that it now has to be ended.

As an argument, Trump again cited his own estimates of frontline losses (without distinguishing between Ukrainian and Russian forces), putting the figure at 25,000 killed over the past month and summing up that such a number of victims is absolutely "unacceptable".

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy may meet at NATO summit in Turkey

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