Russia attacked Kharkiv region with FPV drones: two injured. PHOTOS
Russian troops continue to target civilians in the Kharkiv region. Two people were injured on 6 June in the Chuhuiv district as a result of attacks by FPV drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office
The village of Budarky
According to the investigation, at around 03:00 on 6 June, Russian forces carried out an attack on the village of Budarki in the Chuhuiv district. It is believed that the enemy used an FPV drone.
The strike caused a fire in a private home. A 57-year-old man was injured. In addition, the victim suffered multiple second- and third-degree burns covering approximately 65% of his body. The man has been admitted to the hospital.
Chuhuiv district
- At around 11:50, an enemy drone attacked a civilian vehicle travelling on the road between the settlement of Staryi Saltiv and the village of Molodova in the Chuhuiv district.
- The vehicle caught fire as a result of the strike.
- A 46-year-old woman was injured.
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