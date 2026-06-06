Russia attacked Kharkiv region with FPV drones: two injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to target civilians in the Kharkiv region. Two people were injured on 6 June in the Chuhuiv district as a result of attacks by FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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The village of Budarky

According to the investigation, at around 03:00 on 6 June, Russian forces carried out an attack on the village of Budarki in the Chuhuiv district. It is believed that the enemy used an FPV drone.

The strike caused a fire in a private home. A 57-year-old man was injured. In addition, the victim suffered multiple second- and third-degree burns covering approximately 65% of his body. The man has been admitted to the hospital.

See more: Occupiers attacked car in Kherson: one person killed, another injured. Four civilians were injured over past 24 hours. PHOTO

Chuhuiv district

At around 11:50, an enemy drone attacked a civilian vehicle travelling on the road between the settlement of Staryi Saltiv and the village of Molodova in the Chuhuiv district.

The vehicle caught fire as a result of the strike.

A 46-year-old woman was injured.





