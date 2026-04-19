Occupiers attacked car in Kherson: one person killed, another injured. Four civilians were injured over past 24 hours. PHOTO
This morning, the Russians attacked a taxi in the Central District of Kherson.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
According to the investigation, on 19 April 2026 at around 07:00 a.m., Russian military personnel carried out a drone attack on a civilian vehicle in Kherson.
- A 56-year-old man was killed in the strike,
- another victim — a 41-year-old man — was injured. Both were in the car.
Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are carrying out initial investigative measures to document the consequences of the attack and gather evidence of yet another war crime committed by Russian military personnel.
Oleksandr Prokudin alsoreported:
"Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Rozliv, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Novotyahynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Milove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Novoraysk, Kucherske, Khreshchenivka, Monastyrske, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Lviv, Olhivka, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson.
Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, in particular damaging two high-rise buildings and eight private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline, a private moped and a car.
Four people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.
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