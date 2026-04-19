Occupiers attacked car in Kherson: one person killed, another injured. Four civilians were injured over past 24 hours. PHOTO

This morning, the Russians attacked a taxi in the Central District of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, on 19 April 2026 at around 07:00 a.m., Russian military personnel carried out a drone attack on a civilian vehicle in Kherson.

A 56-year-old man was killed in the strike,

another victim — a 41-year-old man — was injured. Both were in the car.

Watch more: Occupiers struck passenger train in Kherson with drone and cynically boasted about footage of attack. VIDEO

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are carrying out initial investigative measures to document the consequences of the attack and gather evidence of yet another war crime committed by Russian military personnel.

See also: Occupiers struck a passenger train in Kherson with a drone and cynically boasted about footage of the attack. VIDEO

Oleksandr Prokudin alsoreported:

"Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Rozliv, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Novotyahynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Milove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Novoraysk, Kucherske, Khreshchenivka, Monastyrske, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Lviv, Olhivka, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson.

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, in particular damaging two high-rise buildings and eight private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline, a private moped and a car.

Four people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

See also on Censor.NET: Russian forces struck a car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with an FPV drone: one man killed, five injured (updated). PHOTOS