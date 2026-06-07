Day in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 25 wounded due to Russian shelling. Regional centre is partially without power. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday, 6 June 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There is a power cut

"Due to the enemy attack, one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia has been partially left without power. Power engineers are already working to restore supply to consumers," the regional head reported.

See more: Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia again: 10-year-old boy and his father have been injured. PHOTOS

Shelling over the past 24 hours

According to the Regional Military Administration, one person was killed, and another 25 were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.



Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 967 strikes on 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian forces carried out 25 air strikes on Zarichne, Lyubytske, Hryhorivka, Rizdvyanka, Yurkivka, Yasna Polyana, Lisne, Trudove, Zelena Dibrova, Chervonaya Krynitsa, Dolynka, Vozdvizhivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoselivka, Vilnyanka, Mykilsk, Chervonyi Yar, Shiroke, Verkhniy Ters, and Omelnyk.

air strikes on Zarichne, Lyubytske, Hryhorivka, Rizdvyanka, Yurkivka, Yasna Polyana, Lisne, Trudove, Zelena Dibrova, Chervonaya Krynitsa, Dolynka, Vozdvizhivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoselivka, Vilnyanka, Mykilsk, Chervonyi Yar, Shiroke, Verkhniy Ters, and Omelnyk. 690 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Novoyakovlivka, Richne, Rozumivka, Novotroitske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rybne, Pryluky.

UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Novoyakovlivka, Richne, Rozumivka, Novotroitske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rybne, Pryluky. Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Charivne and Hulyaypilsk.

MLRS attacks were recorded on Charivne and Hulyaypilsk. 247 artillery strikes hit Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychny, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Maly Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, and Rybne.

See more: Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia again: 10-year-old boy and his father have been injured. PHOTOS

Consequences

165 reports were received of damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles.