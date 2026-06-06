Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia again: 10-year-old boy and his father have been injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 6 June 2026, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, the strike hit the roof of a supermarket. The attack caused a fire in a flat in the building opposite.

Child injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, a 10-year-old child was injured – he sustained an injury to his arm. The boy has been hospitalised.

The child’s father was also injured. Both are receiving the necessary medical care.

Watch more: Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia with drones: high-rise building has been damaged, 11 people have been injured, there is one woman killed. PHOTOS (updated)













What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties.