Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia again: 10-year-old boy and his father have been injured. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 6 June 2026, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
As noted, the strike hit the roof of a supermarket. The attack caused a fire in a flat in the building opposite.
Child injured
According to the Regional Military Administration, a 10-year-old child was injured – he sustained an injury to his arm. The boy has been hospitalised.
The child’s father was also injured. Both are receiving the necessary medical care.
What happened beforehand?
It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties.
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