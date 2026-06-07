Enemy attacked Chernihiv region: an agricultural company and petrol stations in three settlements were hit. PHOTOS
Last night and this morning, 7 June, Russian forces attacked Koriukivka in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Strikes on a petrol station
It is reported that a ‘Herber’ missile struck a petrol station. There is damage. An elderly woman was injured. She was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. A tractor caught fire as a result of the morning attack.
According to the Regional Military Administration, petrol stations in Snovsk and Horodnia were also hit.
Strike on an agricultural company
It is also noted that during the night, the enemy attacked the Pryluky district with "Geran" missiles. In one village, an agricultural company was struck. Administrative and utility buildings were damaged. In another village, an administrative and utility building was damaged.
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