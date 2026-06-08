ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Photo Russian aerial bombs falling in Russia
4 098 15

Explosion rings out in Russia’s Belgorod region: ammunition depot likely hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An explosion rang out in the Belgorod region. A large plume of smoke can be seen.

ASTRA reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Local residents said it was likely a Russian FAB bomb that had fallen in the area of the village of Bilovske.

At the same time, other media outlets clarified that the explosion had in fact occurred at an ammunition depot, with sounds of secondary detonations now being heard.

Read more: Blackout in Belgorod following another strike: power, water, and heating services are disrupted

An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen
An explosion has been heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a FAB bomb is believed to have fallen

Author: 

Russia (13803) Belgorod (264)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 