Explosion rings out in Russia’s Belgorod region: ammunition depot likely hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An explosion rang out in the Belgorod region. A large plume of smoke can be seen.

ASTRA reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

Local residents said it was likely a Russian FAB bomb that had fallen in the area of the village of Bilovske.

At the same time, other media outlets clarified that the explosion had in fact occurred at an ammunition depot, with sounds of secondary detonations now being heard.

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