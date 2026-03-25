Blackout in Belgorod following another strike: power, water, and heating services are disrupted

On the night of March 25, Belgorod and the Belgorod region came under rocket attack.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Russian region, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

He assures that there are no casualties.

"Serious damage has been inflicted on energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, disruptions to electricity, water, and heat supplies have been reported. We will be able to assess the exact extent of the damage during daylight hours," Gladkov added.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Belgorod: power, heat and water supply disruptions occurred. VIDEO

No further information is available at this time.

What preceded?

Earlier, Russian officials reported a "drone attack" during the Belgorod governor's visit to the village of Smorodino.

There were also reports of a new blackout in Belgorod: power, water, and heating outages began following a missile strike.

Read more: Belgorod reported "serious damage to energy infrastructure": TPP and electrical substation were likely attacked. VIDEO+PHOTO