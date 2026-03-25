Blackout in Belgorod following another strike: power, water, and heating services are disrupted
On the night of March 25, Belgorod and the Belgorod region came under rocket attack.
This was reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Russian region, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
He assures that there are no casualties.
"Serious damage has been inflicted on energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, disruptions to electricity, water, and heat supplies have been reported. We will be able to assess the exact extent of the damage during daylight hours," Gladkov added.
No further information is available at this time.
What preceded?
- Earlier, Russian officials reported a "drone attack" during the Belgorod governor's visit to the village of Smorodino.
- There were also reports of a new blackout in Belgorod: power, water, and heating outages began following a missile strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password