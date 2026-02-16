Belgorod reported "serious damage to energy infrastructure": TPP and electrical substation were likely attacked. VIDEO+PHOTO

In Belgorod, the Belgorod Thermal Power Plant and the "Frunzenskaya" electrical substation were likely hit by missile strikes.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels and the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Energy infrastructure damaged

Gladkov reported serious damage to energy infrastructure in Belgorod.

"Preliminary reports indicate serious damage to energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency and operational services are assessing the extent of the damage. Information about the consequences is being clarified," the Russian official wrote.

Warning! The video contains profanity.

Read more: Explosions rock Belgorod: power substation and thermal power plant attacked, power outages reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS

TPP and power station attacked

According to the Telegram channel "Pepel-Belgorod," the Belgorod TPP and the "Frunzenskaya" electrical substation were hit by rocket strikes.

"The extent of the damage to the substation is unknown, but there was no large-scale blackout during the strikes in Belgorod and the Belgorod district," the report said.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Belgorod: power, heat and water supply disruptions occurred. VIDEO