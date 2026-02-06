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News Strikes on Russian energy system Blackout in Belgorod
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Explosions were heard in Belgorod: power, heat and water supply disruptions occurred

Late on Thursday evening, 5 February, a series of explosions rocked the Russian city of Belgorod amid an air raid alert. The Belgorod thermal power plant was likely hit.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the attack 

Local Telegram channels report that the rocket attack took place at 22:55. According to eyewitnesses, the substation was hit, where five explosions were heard.

After a series of explosions, part of Belgorod lost power and began to experience problems with heating and water.

Later, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that there was "serious damage" as a result of the strikes.

The Belgorod Region Water Utility stated that "after the rocket attack, several water utility facilities in Belgorod have lost power."

See also: Explosions were heard in Belgorod, power outages occurred: thermal power plant was probably attacked. VIDEO

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