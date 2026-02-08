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News Strikes on Russian energy system Blackout in Belgorod
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Explosions rock Belgorod: power substation and thermal power plant attacked, power outages reported

On the evening of 7 February, explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, amid threats of a missile attack. After that, the city and the Belgorod region were left without electricity.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the shelling of Belgorod 

It is reported that the explosions occurred after 7 p.m.

According to Telegram channels, the Belgorod power substation and the Luch thermal power plant were hit.

"As a result of the rocket attack on Belgorod this evening, the Luch thermal power plant was attacked again," ASTRA writes based on the results of OSINT analysis. 

attack on Belgorod

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, later confirmed that the attack was on energy infrastructure, resulting in damage. 

See also: Explosions rocked Belgorod: power, heat and water supplies were disrupted. VIDEO

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