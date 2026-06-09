The past 24 hours in Sumy region: two people killed, 13 more injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have attacked 21 communities in the Sumy region, killing two people and injuring a further 13. Houses, a bus station and vehicles have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Konotop community, a 78-year-old woman was killed as a result of an attack by a Russian UAV. An 8-year-old boy, women aged 41 and 75, and a 44-year-old man were injured. An apartment block, 10 private houses, a lorry, three cars and a motorbike were damaged.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 71-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy shelling. A 68-year-old man was wounded, and a 33-year-old woman was injured. A private house and a garage were damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, men aged 50, 51, 54 and 54 were injured as a result of strikes by Russian UAVs. A car, a bus station building, a company workshop and residential buildings were damaged.

In the Trostianets community, a 2-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were injured as a result of a strike by a Russian UAV. Two residential buildings, a garage, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivska community, a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of explosives being dropped from an enemy drone. A private house was damaged.

Read more: Massive attack on Kharkiv region: three dead in Chuhuiv, 15 injured in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

In the Bilopillia, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Sumy, Putivl, Znob-Novhorod, Berezivska, Esmanska and other communities, residential buildings, outbuildings, shops, an educational establishment, vehicles and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.













