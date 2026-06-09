Massive attack on Kharkiv region: three dead in Chuhuiv, 15 injured in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 9 June, Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack (using UAVs and missiles) on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayors, Ihor Terekhov and Halyna Minaieva.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kharkiv has endured yet another massive drone attack

Russian forces carried out another massive attack with strike drones on Kharkiv. As of this morning, 11 UAV strikes on the city have been confirmed, with two more drones crashing without detonating. The Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts were hit.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy targeted residential buildings, civilian businesses, shops, cars and urban infrastructure.

One of the drones struck a high-rise residential building. It was only by a miracle that there were no fatalities. Cars were burnt out near the building, dozens of vehicles were damaged, and windows were shattered in surrounding buildings.

Another drone struck an apartment block between the eighth and ninth floors but failed to detonate. The building’s residents were evacuated.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, administrative and industrial premises, a business centre, a café, a church and at least 18 cars. Fires broke out in various parts of the city, and emergency services continued to deal with the aftermath.

Three children were among the casualties

Initially, medics reported several casualties, but the number of victims gradually rose. As of 03:23, 15 people were known to have required medical assistance.

Among the victims are three children: two girls aged 11 and 16, and a one-year-old boy. The children were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

Three women were admitted to hospital. In particular, a 53-year-old and a 62-year-old woman from Kharkiv sustained injuries of varying severity. Several other people, including a 34-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, suffered acute stress reactions. Medical staff provided on-site treatment to some of the victims.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv: fires and destruction following UAV strikes. PHOTOS

Series of missile strikes on Chuhuiv

On the night of 9 June, Russian forces launched a series of missile strikes on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, according to the mayor, Halyna Minaieva. She said that the central part of the city, in particular, came under fire.

"About half an hour ago, the enemy launched a series of missile strikes, including on the central part of Chuhuiv. The shelling caused fires," she said.

Emergency services immediately began work at the sites of the strikes, assessing the extent of the damage and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

There are fatalities and injuries

It later emerged that there were casualties among the civilian population.

"According to preliminary information, unfortunately, we have three fatalities and three injured," Minaieva reported.

Syniehubov confirmed that there were fatalities and casualties as a result of the enemy strike.

"As a result of the enemy attack on the city of Chuhuiv, fires broke out and civilian vehicles, apartment blocks and private homes were damaged. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries," he noted.

Later, Syniehubov clarified that a 22-year-old woman was among the victims of the Russian strike.

"A 22-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy strike in Chuhuiv. I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," wrote the regional governor.

Dozens of homes damaged

The rocket attack caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure in the city.

According to preliminary data, around eight apartment blocks and more than ten private homes were damaged. Civilian vehicles were also damaged.

Firefighting operations continued at the impact sites. All emergency services were deployed, continuing to clear the rubble, assist the injured and document the aftermath of yet another strike on a peaceful city.

Read more: Over 48,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attack





























