Over 48,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attack
More than 48,000 customers were left without power in Chernihiv Oblast following a Russian attack on 8 June.
This was stated in a Telegram post by JSC Chernihivoblenergo, cited by Censor.NET.
Scale of the power outage
According to energy workers, preliminary reports indicate that more than 48,000 customers were cut off from power due to an enemy attack on an energy facility in the Koriukivka district.
Power outages were recorded in Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts of the oblast.
Work to restore the power supply
Energy workers said work is currently underway to restore the power supply to customers.
They are working to handle the aftermath of the damage and bring electricity back to the affected areas.
Earlier, we reported that on 8 June, ruscists struck a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 24 injured.
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