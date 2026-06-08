Over 48,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attack

More than 48,000 customers were left without power in Chernihiv Oblast following a Russian attack on 8 June.

This was stated in a Telegram post by JSC Chernihivoblenergo, cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Scale of the power outage

According to energy workers, preliminary reports indicate that more than 48,000 customers were cut off from power due to an enemy attack on an energy facility in the Koriukivka district.

Power outages were recorded in Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts of the oblast.

Read more: Situation in Ukraine’s energy system: some consumers left without electricity after shelling

Work to restore the power supply

Energy workers said work is currently underway to restore the power supply to customers.

They are working to handle the aftermath of the damage and bring electricity back to the affected areas.

Earlier, we reported that on 8 June, ruscists struck a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 24 injured.

See more: Drone attack on Chernihiv: 6 injured and 37 vehicles damaged. PHOTOS