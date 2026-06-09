Sold minors abroad: 38-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih to stand trial. PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the Kryvyi Rih Northern District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to court against a 38-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih.

She is charged with organizing a large-scale human trafficking scheme under the guise of employment abroad, Censor.NET reports.

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Promised work in hotels, but took away documents

According to the investigation, in 2025-2026, the perpetrator, together with a foreign acquaintance, sought out Ukrainian women who were in difficult financial situations or difficult life circumstances. The women were offered allegedly legal work as waitresses or service staff in European hotels with a high salary.

However, the scenario changed immediately after crossing the border: the women were met by the foreign accomplice of the accused. The victims immediately had their passports and other documents taken away. Subsequently, they were handed over for sexual exploitation.

All the money earned from slavery was divided among the participants of the scheme. The resident of Kryvyi Rih herself took more than half of the criminal income.

Law enforcement officers established that the suspect did not shy away from recruiting teenagers.

Among the documented cases is a 16-year-old girl. The organizers took her abroad under the promise of big money. Law enforcement officers have now been able to rescue the minor and return her to Ukraine. A second 16-year-old girl was also offered a similar "contract". However, she told her relatives about it in time, who immediately contacted the police.

The accused was detained on April 14, 2026. She is currently in custody without the right to post bail. The case was investigated under the article on human trafficking.





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