Serviceman stole General Chereshnya FPV drones from military unit and sold them, he was detained – Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in the Donetsk region have detained a sergeant, a senior combat medic of a company of unmanned aerial systems, who is suspected of stealing and selling16 FPV drones made by "General Chereshnya" (General Cherry).

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

According to the investigation, a sergeant from one of the military units in the Donetsk region decided to unlawfully seize FPV drones that were on the unit’s books. The case concerns 16 FPV drones made by General Chereshnya, which had been transferred to the unit for combat missions.

Investigators established that the suspect had access to this property due to his military service. In January 2026, according to the investigation, he stole 16 UAVs worth UAH 34,900 each and decided to sell them for personal gain.

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Arrest of the soldier

On 30 May 2026, near the Kharkiv region, the soldier sold the stolen FPV drones for 105,000 UAH. After the money was handed over, law enforcement officers detained him.

As the Office of the Prosecutor General adds, during an inspection of the scene, 105,000 UAH and all 16 FPV drones belonging to the company "General Chereshnya", along with their components, were seized.

As a result of the unlawful actions, the state, represented by the military unit, suffered material damage of UAH 558,400.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Eastern Region, the serviceman was served with a notice of suspicion. He is charged with stealing military property under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the prosecutor’s request, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of bail set at UAH 266,240.

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Company statement

General Chereshnya expressed its gratitude to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence for their "principled position on countering the theft of military property."

"FPV drones are critically needed assets used every day along the entire line of contact. The availability of such equipment directly affects the ability to defend positions and save the lives of servicemen. Therefore, any attempts to unlawfully appropriate or sell such property pose a threat to the state’s defense capability," the statement said.

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