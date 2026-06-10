Ruscists struck residential area in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in Sumy overnight, leaving two people injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The shelling caused a fire in a private house and an outbuilding.



Due to the threat of a repeat strike, rescue workers temporarily suspended their operations," the statement said.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 46 settlements under Russian attack, 10 wounded. PHOTO





