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News Photo Strike on Sumy
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Ruscists struck residential area in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in Sumy overnight, leaving two people injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The shelling caused a fire in a private house and an outbuilding.

Due to the threat of a repeat strike, rescue workers temporarily suspended their operations," the statement said.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 46 settlements under Russian attack, 10 wounded. PHOTO

Russia struck houses in Sumy on 10 June: what is known?
Russia struck houses in Sumy on 10 June: what is known?
Russia struck houses in Sumy on 10 June: what is known?

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shoot out (17557) Sumy region (1826) Sumy (397) Sumskyy district (400)
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