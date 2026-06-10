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Ruscists struck residential area in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in Sumy overnight, leaving two people injured.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The shelling caused a fire in a private house and an outbuilding.
Due to the threat of a repeat strike, rescue workers temporarily suspended their operations," the statement said.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
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