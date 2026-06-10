Over 1,200 strikes in 24 hours: Russian forces killed three people and wounded seven in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On 9 June, the enemy carried out 1,217 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region. Ten settlements came under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka and Sloviansk; the villages of Novodonetske and Oleksievo-Druzhkivka; and the villages of Donetske, Iverske, Kurytsyne and Maidan.

A total of 157 civilian facilities were damaged, including 134 residential buildings, reports Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk was attacked by 8 enemy drones. One of the UAVs struck the Kramatorsk-Druzhkivka road – one person was killed, another wounded, and a civilian car was damaged. In total, one block of flats and two private houses, a library, a utility building, a petrol station and five cars were damaged in the city.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians struck with three "KAB-250" bombs and four FPV drones – killing two civilians and wounding three more. Six apartment blocks and one private house, a workshop, and two cars were damaged.

The Russian army dropped four KAB bombs on Novodonetsk – two civilians were injured, and two apartment blocks, 32 private homes, two administrative buildings, a sports complex, a cultural centre and four civilian vehicles were damaged.

One person was injured in Donetsk after being struck by an FPV drone.

Sloviansk was struck by three "KAB-250" bombs and a "Molniya-2" UAV – 54 private homes and a car were damaged.

In Mykolaivka, 3 apartment blocks were damaged, and in Maidan, a private home was damaged. In Iverske, an enemy "KAB-250" damaged 32 private homes.





















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