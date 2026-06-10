Scheme of embezzlement of military property exposed: deputy commander of military unit among suspects – NABU. PHOTOS

Anti-corruption agencies have exposed a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of military property involving the deputy commander of a military unit in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the NABU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It was established that during 2022-2024, a group of companies and individual entrepreneurs, actually controlled by two individuals, supplied state defense enterprises with spare parts for armored vehicles worth more than UAH 350 million.

"At the same time, there were no legal sources of origin for these products, and part of the supplied property was previously stored in one of the military units of the Kharkiv region. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it was written off as allegedly destroyed as a result of Russian missile and bomb strikes," the statement reads.

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According to NABU, the implementation of the criminal plan was facilitated by the former deputy commander of the military unit. The official systematically evaded fulfilling his duties regarding the accounting and preservation of the military property entrusted to him.

"For this, he received an unlawful benefit from the organizer of the scheme in the amount of at least UAH 2.8 million. The bribe was provided in a hidden form - by paying for household equipment, building materials, and other goods for the personal use of the ex-official," the Bureau noted.

Currently, the former deputy commander of the military unit has been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 410 (theft of military property), Part 4 of Art. 368 (receipt of unlawful benefit), Art. 366-3 (failure to declare) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the organizer of the scheme - under Part 3 of Art. 369 (provision of unlawful benefit) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Other possible participants in the crime are being identified.

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