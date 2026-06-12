Russia shelled Sumy: six people injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 12 June, Russian forces launched a long-range artillery strike on Sumy. Buildings, shops and vehicles were damaged, and six residents were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

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"According to preliminary findings, the Russian army carried out the shelling using long-range artillery. This is the third time since the start of the year that the Russians have attacked the Sumy community with this type of weaponry," the statement said.

Eight hits were recorded in the eastern part of the city.

Residential buildings, non-residential premises, vehicles, shops and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

Civilians injured

Six residents of the city were injured as a result of the attack. A 56-year-old man sustained serious injuries. He is in hospital, where medical staff are providing all necessary care.



Two elderly people were taken to hospital. After receiving treatment, they will continue their recovery as outpatients. Others received treatment without being admitted to hospital.

"Such attacks are aimed not only at destroying infrastructure but also at exerting psychological pressure on people. The Sumy region lives under a constant threat. It is crucial to remain vigilant and be ready to respond quickly to danger," Hryhorov emphasised.

See more: Ruscists struck residential area in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Dealing with the aftermath of the attacks

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescue workers had to operate simultaneously at three different locations. Emergency services extinguished a fire that broke out in a three-storey residential building.















