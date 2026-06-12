Among victims are families of fallen defenders: ’fortune tellers’ to face trial in Kyiv. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, a group of fraudsters who posed as magicians and used psychological pressure to swindle money from people are to stand trial. The victims even included relatives of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.

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More on the case

Law enforcement officials note that to pay off the fraudsters, the victims handed over their last savings and took out loans.

In March this year, investigators shut down a criminal gang which, by disguising their services as esoteric practices and fortune-telling, swindled people out of their money. The cynicism of the suspects’ actions lay in the constant psychological pressure they exerted, even on the relatives of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Read more: Blogger from Vinnytsia was sentenced to three years in prison for fraud and insulting TCR military personnel







It is known that the scheme involved the family clans of the organiser of the ‘business’ — a 50-year-old resident of the Cherkasy region.

During the operation, cyber police established that communication with the victims took place via themed websites created by the fraudsters, telephone calls and messaging apps.

Posing as psychics and magicians, the suspects constantly manipulated their gullible victims. They intimidated "clients" with curses to keep them hooked and force them to pay for additional "services" at ever-increasing prices, the National Police noted.

See more: Two individuals have been notified of suspicion of defrauding former high-ranking official of 7 million hryvnias. PHOTOS

Court

Police investigators have completed a pre-trial investigation into four suspects under Part 5 of Article 190 (Fraud committed on a particularly large scale or by an organised group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The indictment, together with the case materials, has now been sent to court. The offence carries a penalty of up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Scammers are posing as security service agents en masse and demanding money, - SSU









